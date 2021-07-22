FORA Capital LLC Sells 5,369 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Unisys by 1,005.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

UIS opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.