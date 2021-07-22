FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.