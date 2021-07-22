FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,308.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,154,190 shares of company stock worth $338,975,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

