FORA Capital LLC Invests $133,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 230,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,395,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,589,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

