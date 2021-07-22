FORA Capital LLC Decreases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Raymond James by 47.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 332.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 29.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $130.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upped their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.