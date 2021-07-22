Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Oregon Health & Science University boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,823,000 after acquiring an additional 629,378 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,301,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 121,031 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,212. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.