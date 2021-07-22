Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Oregon Health & Science University boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,823,000 after acquiring an additional 629,378 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,301,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 121,031 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,212. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.