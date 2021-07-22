Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 144,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,139,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.97. 4,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,765. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

