Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 59.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,442 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,496,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $319,000.

BBUS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,051. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $80.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.89.

