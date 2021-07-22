Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 18,814 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $294.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $295.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

