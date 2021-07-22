Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $23.30 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,753. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

