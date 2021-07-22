Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 48,030 Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) by 153.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,030 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.74. 6,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.