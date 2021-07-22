Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
FFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 66,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,674. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.