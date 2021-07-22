Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.06.

FIVN opened at $189.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.42. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.77 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -266.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $86,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

