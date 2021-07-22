Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.06.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $189.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.42. Five9 has a 12 month low of $107.77 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

