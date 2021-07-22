FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,038,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,094. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

