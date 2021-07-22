First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 844.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

