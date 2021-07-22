First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 16th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE:FCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

