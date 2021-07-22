First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

