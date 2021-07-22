First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of FMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 2,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,688. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.70.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

