First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:FSD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 122,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

