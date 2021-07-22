First Solar (FSLR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. First Solar has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.050-4.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.05-4.75 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Solar to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSLR opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

