First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Posts Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

FR stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,970. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

