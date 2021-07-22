First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $224,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.