First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $160,000 in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth about $1,846,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $3,015,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

