First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Separately, Truist raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.67. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

