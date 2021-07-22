First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 321,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.