First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of First Choice Bancorp worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCBP stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.99. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 32.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

