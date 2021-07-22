First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Raised to C$19.50 at National Bank Financial

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FCXXF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of FCXXF stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

