Firo Reaches Market Cap of $52.67 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Firo has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $4.35 or 0.00013455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $52.67 million and $2.55 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00023379 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 164.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,107,442 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

