Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 1,735,982 Shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735,982 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gores Holdings V were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRSV. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRSV opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

