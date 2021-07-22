Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 400,000 TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.68% of TZP Strategies Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TZPS stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.