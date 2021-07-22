Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPAC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $21,055,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $12,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $7,959,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $6,853,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth approximately $5,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

GPAC opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

