Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $2.96 Million in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIIIU. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at about $642,000.

Shares of KIIIU opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

