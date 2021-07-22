Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $1.98 Million in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter worth about $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $111,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SLAMU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

