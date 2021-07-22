Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 174,311 LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 174,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDHAU. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $2,530,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at $506,000.

LDHAU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

