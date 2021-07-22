Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 276,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,075,930 shares.The stock last traded at $35.84 and had previously closed at $36.88.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Insiders sold a total of 135,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

