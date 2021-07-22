Fei Protocol Market Cap Achieves $2.05 Billion (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $35.88 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00107137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00145220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,168.76 or 0.99475141 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.55 or 0.00314029 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

