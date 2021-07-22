Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Federal Signal by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Federal Signal by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Federal Signal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

