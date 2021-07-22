Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $62,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $328,410. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.