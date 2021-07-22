Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 79,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 824,215 shares.The stock last traded at $86.80 and had previously closed at $85.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,323,000 after buying an additional 327,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after buying an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101,836 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

