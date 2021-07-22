Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 453 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Shares of CMA opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

