Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 117 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,584 shares of company stock valued at $94,566,929 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

MA opened at $378.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $375.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

