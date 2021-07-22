Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Invests $271,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227,145 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.17.

