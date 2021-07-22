Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $85.56 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

