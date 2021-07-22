Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%.

NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,790. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $246.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.