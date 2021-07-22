Faceter Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Faceter has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $1,328.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

