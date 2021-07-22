Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $11.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.85. 5,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,515. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $129.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

