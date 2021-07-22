Expanse Market Cap Hits $712,466.97 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $712,466.97 and $4,041.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,107.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,993.11 or 0.06207619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.37 or 0.01359083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00371754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00133962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.55 or 0.00602823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00377128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00291352 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

