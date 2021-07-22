Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Evolus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

EOLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Evolus stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.35. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

