Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,212 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

